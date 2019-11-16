Two notable St. Louis homes, decorated for the holidays, will welcome guests for tours and to learn about their history. The Campbell House, now a museum, was built in 1851 for businessman and fur trader Robert Campbell. The Magic Chef Mansion, now a private residence, was built in 1908 for Charles Stockstrom, founder of the Quick Meal and Magic Chef Stove Co.
When 5-8 p.m. Dec. 13-14 • Where Campbell House Museum, 1508 Locust Street; Magic Chef Mansion, 3400 Russell Boulevard • How much $30-$40 • More info campbellhousemuseum.org