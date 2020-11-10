ANALYTICS BUZZKILL?

Question: Can we agree that analytics are killing America's pastime?
BenFred: We cannot. Analytics, unfortunately, has become a big, bad buzzword that is stuck to anything about the game someone does not like. But analytics have been part of the game as long as the game has been around. Lou Brock's advanced base-stealing tactics were analytics. Dave Duncan's binders of pitching notes and opponent spray charts were analytics. Those were not ruining the game. They were the hard-earned research that made great coaches and great players better. Some of the new-age numbers, statistics and methods are unfamiliar. That too often means scary. It shouldn't be that way. Baseball has changed countless times over the years. It adapts. It will continue to adapt. It only becomes a problem if the adaptation stops or becomes too "hard." That's the problem with shifts. It's not the shift. It's the hitters refusing to adapt to shifts. Analytics did not force Kevin Cash to pull Blake Snell in the World Series. They forced him to put his hand on the lever. The manager is still the one who decides to pull that lever. At least until computers grow thumbs.
