 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ANALYTICS BUZZKILL?
0 comments

ANALYTICS BUZZKILL?

  • 0
The scoreboard that started it all for Stars Park

This scoreboard at Harris-Stowe State University's baseball field is what the school hoped to upgrade when it first contacted the Cardinals. From there, a discussion that led to the renovation of Stars Park began. (Ben Frederickson photo / Post-Dispatch)

Question: Can we agree that analytics are killing America's pastime?

BenFred: We cannot. Analytics, unfortunately, has become a big, bad buzzword that is stuck to anything about the game someone does not like. But analytics have been part of the game as long as the game has been around. Lou Brock's advanced base-stealing tactics were analytics. Dave Duncan's binders of pitching notes and opponent spray charts were analytics. Those were not ruining the game. They were the hard-earned research that made great coaches and great players better. Some of the new-age numbers, statistics and methods are unfamiliar. That too often means scary. It shouldn't be that way. Baseball has changed countless times over the years. It adapts. It will continue to adapt. It only becomes a problem if the adaptation stops or becomes too "hard." That's the problem with shifts. It's not the shift. It's the hitters refusing to adapt to shifts. Analytics did not force Kevin Cash to pull Blake Snell in the World Series. They forced him to put his hand on the lever. The manager is still the one who decides to pull that lever. At least until computers grow thumbs.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports