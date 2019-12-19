And some criminals are really, monumentally stupid
And some criminals are really, monumentally stupid

Karsten Hardeman

Karsten Hardeman, of Ohio, was charged with robbing a credit union across the street from the Wentzville police station less than an hour after his release from jail there.

The arrested alleged robber resting on the curb in front of the Wentzville Police Department had been released from the jail inside that same police station less than an hour before.

Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

