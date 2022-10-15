Andres, Richard Mattias 90, October 7, 2022. Husband of Catherine (nee Reitz) father of Karen (Mark) Budd, Kathryn (Gerald) Molidor, Richard (Linda) Andres. Professor at Parks College of SLU and US Navy Veteran. Services: Visitation Mon. October 17th at 8:30 a.m. at Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home. 10 a.m. Mass at Assumption Catholic Church. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
