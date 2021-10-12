 Skip to main content
Andrew Knizner
Andrew Knizner

For report card

Serving as Yadier Molina’s backup is a thankless job, since it involves much sitting and watching. That’s why the job fell to various veterans over the years. This role has been a tough challenge for the inexperienced Knizner, who hit just .174 with a .517 OPS. As a converted infielder, he is still trying to improve his catching mechanics too. 

Full season stats

Grade: D

