ANDREW MILLER'S OPTION

QUESTION: Why did the Cardinals let Andrew Miller's 2021 option vest during the 2020 season, then not pick up Kolten Wong's option this offseason? Why not let Miller walk and pick up Wong's option with that money?
BENFRED: I don't think the Cardinals wanted to find themselves as the face of a fair accusation from a player that they tinkered with a veteran player's playing time in order to dodge a prorated option during the COVID-impacted season. Especially when the player making that accusation, fairly, would have been one as well-liked and with as big of a reach as Andrew Miller, who has a direct line to all players through his leadership with the players' union. Teams that do stuff like that wind up reaping the consequences one way or another. Letting Miller's option vest was a decision that was made while the Cardinals were pursuing the best possible outcome for 2020. Not picking up Wong's option was a decision made for 2021 planning. There's a significant difference between the two.
