Angel Riley of Belleville is working to finish her Master of Music in vocal performance from the University of California-Los Angeles, where she has gained experience as both an opera performer and a recitalist.
“I gave my Master of Music degree recital virtually just a few weeks ago," Riley said by email. “I prerecorded the recital and premiered it via YouTube.”
Opera Theatre of St. Louis selected Riley this year as a Gerdine Young Artist. The program gives young singers training and performance opportunities.
“I participated in the OTSL's 'Front and Center' series via Facebook Premiere and in a number of virtual collaborations with other musicians and groups,” Riley says. The pandemic, she says, has challenged musicians to learn new skills such as video and audio production and to expand their presence on social media with virtual recitals, discussions and master classes.
“Recently, I had the honor of participating in the SLSO’s 113th Front Porch Series concert,” Riley says. It was her first time singing for a live audience since March. "I feed off the energy of the crowd in live performances, so I miss the personal interaction with audience members.”
During the pandemic, Riley has been spending most of her time with members of her immediate family.
“We have frequent ‘parties,’ since every occasion must be celebrated at our home. Earlier this week, we celebrated my grandmother’s 80th birthday with great food and a virtual Zoom party.”
