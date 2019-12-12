When 8 p.m. Monday • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $38-$48 • More info ticketmaster.com
Seven years had passed since Angels and Airwaves toured together, and it had been three years since new music dropped. The rock band returns for new music and a tour that visits the Pageant for a 105.7 the Point HoHo Show. The band includes frontman Tom DeLonge (formerly of Blink-182), along with guitarist David Kennedy and drummer Ilan Rubin. The new singles (“Rebel Girl” and “Kiss and Tell”) follow a 2016 EP, “Chasing Shadows.” By Kevin C. Johnson