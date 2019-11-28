Nominee: Angie Steffey
Cause: Leo's Helping Paws and others
Angie Steffey, of O'Fallon, Illinois, is a true angel in the St. Louis community. She works tirelessly to provide and give back in the St. Louis region. She recently organized the assembly and donation of over $7,000 of meals for kids in the area, adopts families for Christmas every year, volunteers and donates to multiple food pantries, works with Project Compassion to provide blankets and coats to those in need, has worked with Operation Food Search and their Rap and Pack for several years, to name only a few things. I'd love to see her recognized for all of her efforts!
—Nominated by Jennifer Hayes