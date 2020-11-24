Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights Drive-thru Experience

When 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Thursdays-Sundays, Nov. 27-Jan. 3, closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31, open Dec. 21-23 • Where 1200 Lynch Street, enter off Arsenal Street, drive up and down Pestalozzi Street • How much free • More info www.budweisertours.com

The 35th annual Brewery Lights at Anheuser-Busch is a drive-thru only experience this year, and nearly one million lights drape the Old Schoolhouse, the Brewhouse, the Clocktower and more. Synchronized lights and music fill the Pestalozzi Street tunnel. Bring packaged food on Friday and Saturday nights to help St. Louis Area Foodbank.