 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights Drive-thru Experience
0 comments

Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights Drive-thru Experience

A-B Brewery Lights tour opens

Blue lights illuminate the branches of a tree on the main Anheuser-Busch campus in 2019 during Brewery Lights.

When 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Thursdays-Sundays, Nov. 27-Jan. 3, closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31, open Dec. 21-23 • Where 1200 Lynch Street, enter off Arsenal Street, drive up and down Pestalozzi Street  • How much free • More info www.budweisertours.com

The 35th annual Brewery Lights at Anheuser-Busch is a drive-thru only experience this year, and nearly one million lights drape the Old Schoolhouse, the Brewhouse, the Clocktower and more. Synchronized lights and music fill the Pestalozzi Street tunnel. Bring packaged food on Friday and Saturday nights to help St. Louis Area Foodbank. 

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports