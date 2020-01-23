Anissa Gray: ‘The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls’
0 comments

Anissa Gray: ‘The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls’

  • 0
"The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls"

"The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls" 

 

When 7 p.m. Tuesday • Where Left Bank Books, 399 North Euclid Avenue • How much Free • More info 314-367-6731

Like the popular “An American Marriage,” this novel features a surprising arrest and the effects on family members. Anissa Gray, a senior editor for CNN Worldwide, published her debut novel last year to wide praise. She’s now on tour for the paperback edition of a book called by the Washington Post “an absorbing commentary on love, family and forgiveness.” By Jane Henderson

 

Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports