Ann Patchett, Amor Towles

When 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 • Where Registration required for access • How much Book purchase from (or donation to) Left Bank Books or the Novel Neighbor • More info left-bank.com ; thenovelneighbor.com

Novelist Ann Patchett (“The Dutch House”) reveals deeply personal stories with her essay collection “These Precious Days.” And for fans of Amor Towles (“The Lincoln Highway,” “A Gentleman in Moscow”), the pairing of these two popular writers should deliver an extra-special, intelligent conversation. Patchett will not be taking questions from viewers, however. A purchase of her book from either Left Bank or the Novel Neighbor (or donation) will be required for access to this virtual event. By Jane Henderson