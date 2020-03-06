Anne T.
0 comments

Anne T.

  • 0
Anne T.

Anne is a sociologist / medical nurse practitioner / psychology nurse who teaches at SLU. She cares for the mentally challenged. She works at John Hopkins and in Jefferson Barracks. Self directed and highly effective in her professional endeavors. And she has lots of degrees to match her pursuits.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Macoupin County coal mine to shut down
Local Business

Macoupin County coal mine to shut down

An internal presentation from Murray Energy said the Shay No. 1 Mine complex near Carlinville, Illinois, is scheduled to be shut down "due to its inability to operate profitably and ongoing issues with coal quality."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports