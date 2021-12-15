 Skip to main content
Annie Arand, senior, Borgia
The cog that made the Knights’ engine go, this 5-foot-7 setter led the team to a 30-5 record. One of the area’s top assists leaders, Arand averaged 10.73 assists per game. A Missouri S&T recruit, she put down a team-high 45 aces from the service line. Arand also posted 237 digs and is a two-time All-Metro performer.

