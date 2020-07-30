Annie Ferlisi

Age • 36
Home • Lake Saint Louis
Occupation • Stay-at-home mom, formerly an educator
Children • A 3-year-old, a second-grader and a fourth-grader in the Wentzville School District
Decision • The older two will be doing virtual schooling. The youngest was supposed to start preschool, and we will keep him home.
Concerns • I'm most concerned that cases are continuing to grow, especially among younger people, and especially in St. Charles County. There’s a lot less observance of safety protocols here. My children would be in class with children from families who may not be following the guidelines. I come from an education background and from a family of educators, so I'm also looking at it from an educator’s standpoint. What am I willing to ask my kid's teacher to do? Also if the district has to shut down a month later because of an outbreak, I'm hesitant to disrupt my children's routine and structure. There were no clear answers from administrators on certain safety protocol questions. Will not wearing a mask be treated like a dress code violation and the student sent home? My mom is high risk, so we are overly cautious. Will parents actually take each child's temperature every day before sending them to school? I have seen kids come to school sick.
My greatest concern is with their social emotional development, especially my 7-year-old, who is a shy, reserved child. I have to weigh the benefit of social interaction for him with his peers versus prioritizing his grandma’s health.
No parent wants to say I don’t want to send my kid to school. But this is going to be a whole different type of school. How much social interaction will they have in this new environment? I think underserved communities and special education kids should be prioritized because they need to be in the building. We will enhance whatever virtual lesson plan WSD gives our children.
