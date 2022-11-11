 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Just Married! Catherine Niemann and Matthew Turner

Parents Mary Niemann of St. Louis, Missouri, and Michael and Terianne Turner, also of St. Louis, are pleased to announce the marriage of Catherine Niemann and Matthew Turner.

The couple were married in early November at the St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, with a reception following at the Missouri Athletic Club in Downtown St. Louis. Wedding photos were taken by White Klump Photography.

The bride graduated from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri, with a Masters in Occupational Therapy; she now works as an occupational therapist for the Fort Zumwalt School District in O'Fallon, Missouri. The groom graduated from the University of Missouri - Columbia and now works as a loan officer for Veterans United Home Loans in Columbia, Missouri.

