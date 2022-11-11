 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Just Married! Shanita Morgan and Scott Myers

A still from the couple's engagement photo shoot

 Photo courtesy of Lauren Kluge Campbell

Parents Brenda Morgan and Lee Morgan of St. Louis and Maria Irvin, also of St. Louis, are pleased to announce the marriage of Shanita Morgan and Scott Myers.

The couple was married in early October, with engagement photos taken beforehand by friend of the bride Lauren Kluge Campbell at The Muny in Forest Park.

Currently the bride attends Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire; the groom is a college graduate. The bride works in St. Louis at Odin Property Management, where she is a property manager.

