Another critic's take: Best concerts include Brandi Carlile, Joan Baez, the Raconteurs

When people say that St. Louis is not a great concert town, I know what they’re talking about. But I disagree.
There’s a general misconception that the biggest shows don’t play here. But among 2019’s top-grossing tours, compiled by Pollstar, nearly all of them stopped in St. Louis this year or last.
True, we usually don’t get top-tier acts on the first leg of a new tour, and some never (or almost never) play here. Will the Rolling Stones ever return? It’s been nearly 14 years. Will Jay-Z? It’s been almost 10. Madonna — remember Madonna? — has played here only once, and that was 2012. Will we ever see Childish Gambino (most recent St. Louis show: 2014) again? Or Lana Del Rey at all? Missy Elliott? Cardi B?
Also, prestige acts doing a limited run of shows often skip us. Nick Cave, King Crimson, Kamasi Washington, Mott the Hoople and Wu-Tang Clan are a handful of notable misses this year.
But St. Louis is not New York, L.A., Chicago or Detroit, and nothing is going to change that. And, true, cities such as Seattle, Minneapolis, Portland, Nashville and Austin, Texas, have a music-positive image that attracts shows in ways that St. Louis does not.
But we’re more than holding our own.
Our larger venues pull in the major pop, country and hip-hop acts, the theaters are full of artists on the rise and the club scene is thriving to the extent that we’ll get a new one of note, the Sovereign, in 2021.
Looking back on the St. Louis concert scene in 2019, what strikes me is just how many nights were actually overbooked with quality acts, both large and small, making it difficult to choose which one I wanted to see (though sometimes my editors chose for me). Do I go see night one of the Avett Brothers at the Fox or Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre? The Last Waltz Tour at the Stifel or Kris Kristofferson at River City Casino? Los Lobos at the Sheldon or the Flatlanders at Delmar Hall? Bon Iver at the Stifel or Laura Jane Grace at Old Rock House?
In the Venn diagram of people wanting to see the Dave Matthews Band at HCA or David Crosby at the Sheldon, I may have stood alone in that particular intersection. But there I was.
And so it was for Interpol at the Pageant vs. Headtronics (featuring our town’s Richard Fortus) at Old Rock House; for Bob Dylan at the Stifel vs. the reunion of venerable St. Louis band Nadine at the Sheldon; and for night two of Phish at Chaifetz vs. Vampire Weekend at the Fox (when both bands celebrated the Blues’ Stanley Cup win by singing “Gloria.”)
You get the point. Not only is there plenty of music to experience in St. Louis, sometimes there’s too much. It’s a good problem to have, and we have it.
That said, here, in order, are my favorite concerts from 2019. I reviewed six of them for the Post-Dispatch, and excerpts from those reviews are included below. Keep in mind that I don’t see anywhere near everything, and if Kevin C. Johnson reviewed it, chances are I wasn’t there, and vice versa.
1. Brandi Carlile, Aug. 11, Fox Theatre From the review: “Sunday’s concert was a testament to Carlile’s years of hard work and persistence. And of course, her pure talent, evinced most notably by her powerful, stratospheric vocals, which catch and crack at just the right moments so as to convey the warmth and emotion of her lyrics.”
2. Mdou Moctar, Aug. 25, Blueberry Hill Duck Room The self-taught Toureg guitarist from Agadez, Niger, led his band through 70 minutes of hypnotic rhythms and ecstatic guitar leads, melding desert blues with Western psychedelic rock. Moctar’s left-handedness and virtuosic playing make the tag “Hendrix of the Sahara” an obvious one, but accurate. His playing feels that revolutionary.
3. The Raconteurs, Oct. 18, the Pageant From the review: “The Nashville, Tennessee-based band, led by native Detroiters Jack White and Brendan Benson, played a set so manic and electrifying — barely pausing between songs featuring epic riffs, thundering rhythms and face-melting guitar solos — that the tightly packed-in crowd scarcely had time to catch its collective breath.”
4. Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Jan. 24, Off Broadway and Sept. 22, the Sheldon It wasn’t the material but rather the radically different settings — the honky-tonk-like Off Broadway and the statelier Sheldon — that divided these two “Marty parties” along Saturday night/Sunday morning lines. Both were sublime.
5. Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, March 31, Stifel Theatre
From the review: As the group “unspooled trippy classics such as ‘Interstellar Overdrive,’ ‘Astronomy Domine’ and ‘Fearless,’ no lysergic assistance was necessary to take fans back to those heady days of psychedelic experimentation. The music provided flashbacks enough.”
6. Tanya Tucker, Nov. 21, River City Casino From the review: “Songs from ‘While I’m Livin’ formed the emotional core of Tucker’s nearly two-hour concert. She played a half-dozen of them back-to-back, which was fitting, given how personal the songs are and how intimately they refer to her often unsettled past.”
7. Lee Fields & the Expressions, Sept. 19, the Ready Room
A master of old-school soul, Fields and his band left the Ready Room crowd drenched not just in sweat but in the positivity of the message that saturates his latest album, “It Rains Love.”
8. Joan Baez, April 22, the Pageant From the review: “Her 100-minute performance was nostalgic, especially for longtime fans. But it wasn’t purely a look backward, as some of the best material Baez played was from her most recent album, last year’s ‘Whistle Down the Wind.’”
9. Anoushka Shankar, March 14, the Sheldon The sitarist and composer offered a fresh take on the Indian classical music of her raising by infusing grand piano and cello into the mix. The show’s highlight was a half-hour suite of material from her score for the revival of the 1928 silent film “Shiraz.”
10. Michael Bublé, March 22, Enterprise Center From the review: “Bublé’s cheeky sense of humor came through time and again. Saying he wanted the show to be romantic, ‘like a date,’ he told the crowd, ‘We’re gonna start slowly, we’re going to get to know each other, and by the end, if it works out, we’ll grind in our car.’”
Honorable mentionsBob Dylan, Oct. 22, Stifel Theatre Sleater-Kinney, Nov. 5, the Pageant Yola, opening for Kacey Musgraves, Sept. 5, Stifel Theatre Superchunk/Wussy, June 8, Off Broadway (Twangfest) Vince Gill, Feb. 1, Stifel Theatre
BONUS CUTS
Finally, here are a few bonus cuts: Some thoughts on favorite moments, etc., from other shows not on my list:
• Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy inviting the Bottle Rockets’ Brian Henneman and Mark Ortmann onstage at the Fox on Nov. 14. Earlier, Henneman said the large-venue reunion of old friends from the St. Louis scene was “like Cicero’s basement with more headroom.”
• Cage the Elephant singer Matt Shultz’s performance (opening for Beck at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre July 30) was bloody good – literally. His gonzo physical antics opened a cut on his head, but Shultz and the band kept charging right on.
• American Public Radio’s “Live From Here” was broadcast, well…live from Powell Hall on May 25. Host Chris Thile and guests Rachael Price, Anaïs Mitchell and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra played extraordinary takes on eclectic fare ranging from Tom Waits to Lauryn Hill to Samuel Barber.
• Margo Price’s jaw-droppingly poignant a cappella rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Tears of Rage” as part of the Last Waltz Tour concert at the Stifel, Nov. 20. Nearly a decade prior, Price said, she’d sung the song at the funeral of her infant son.
• Last year, Jimmy Webb sang his classic “MacArthur Park” at the Gaslight Theatre. But it was a solo performance and Webb’s voice is limited. This year I got to hear a magnificent, sweeping arrangement of the epic song played by a 41-piece orchestra at the Fox on June 22. Sure, it was recast as the parody song “Jurassic Park” and sung by “Weird Al” Yankovic, but I’ll take it.