9. Anoushka Shankar, March 14, the Sheldon
9. Anoushka Shankar, March 14, the Sheldon

The sitarist and composer offered a fresh take on the Indian classical music of her raising by infusing grand piano and cello into the mix. The show’s highlight was a half-hour suite of material from her score for the revival of the 1928 silent film “Shiraz.”

