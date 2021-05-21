'Antebellum' (2020)

There’s little that’s worse than the horrors of slavery, which serves as the backdrop for this twisty story that casts Janelle Monae in two time periods -- she’s a successful modern day writer, and a woman trapped in the woes of slavery. Watch out for the final act "shocker."
Stars Janelle Monae, Jena Malone, Kiersey Clemons, Jack Huston, Gabourey Sibibe • Director Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz • Rating R • Box office N/A (released On Demand) • Rotten Tomatoes 29 percent
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
