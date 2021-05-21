 Skip to main content
'Antebellum' (2020)
'Antebellum' (2020)

Janelle Monaé in "Antebellum"

There’s little that’s worse than the horrors of slavery, which serves as the backdrop for this twisty story that casts Janelle Monae in two time periods -- she’s a successful modern day writer, and a woman trapped in the woes of slavery. Watch out for the final act "shocker."

Stars Janelle Monae, Jena Malone, Kiersey Clemons, Jack Huston, Gabourey Sibibe • Director Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz • Rating R • Box office N/A (released On Demand) • Rotten Tomatoes 29 percent

 

