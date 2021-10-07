Anthony Doerr won the Pulitzer Prize in 2014 for his World War II-era novel, “All the Light We Cannot See.” His new book, “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” is even more ambitious and a bit of a time traveler. It’s already a finalist for this year’s National Book Award. In a Post-Dispatch review, Gail Pennington wrote that “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” both comic and tragic, is “thrilling, lovely, deeply satisfying.” Fans who want to see Doerr in person must bring proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear a mask. Others can sign up for a video event (each comes with a copy of the book). By Jane Henderson