Anthony Doerr
Anthony Doerr

Review: Anthony Doerr dreams big with 'Cloud Cuckoo Land'

"Cloud Cuckoo Land"

A novel by Anthony Doerr

Published by Scribner, 622 pages, $30

When 7 p.m. Oct. 8 • Where The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square; registration required for online access • How much $30-$42.50, includes book • More info metrotix.com for live event; left-bank.com for online ticket

Anthony Doerr won the Pulitzer Prize in 2014 for his World War II-era novel, “All the Light We Cannot See.” His new book, “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” is even more ambitious and a bit of a time traveler. It’s already a finalist for this year’s National Book Award. In a Post-Dispatch review, Gail Pennington wrote that “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” both comic and tragic, is “thrilling, lovely, deeply satisfying.” Fans who want to see Doerr in person must bring proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear a mask. Others can sign up for a video event (each comes with a copy of the book). By Jane Henderson

 

