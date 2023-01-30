 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anton Suntrup, Shirley A.

Anton Suntrup, Shirley A. (nee Dosenbach), Friday, January 27, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Anton and the late Robert Suntrup; loving mother of Stephen (Kathy) Anton, Nancy (Robert) Patterson, Karen (Steve) Smart and Julie (Mark) Lipsmire. Services: Visitation Services and Interment will be held in private. (kutisfuneralhomes.com)

