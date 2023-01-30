Anton Suntrup, Shirley A. (nee Dosenbach), Friday, January 27, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Anton and the late Robert Suntrup; loving mother of Stephen (Kathy) Anton, Nancy (Robert) Patterson, Karen (Steve) Smart and Julie (Mark) Lipsmire. Services: Visitation Services and Interment will be held in private. (kutisfuneralhomes.com)
Anton Suntrup, Shirley A.
