Antonio and Kirven Douthit-Boyd

Co-artistic directors of dance for COCA

When Antonio and Kirven danced for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York, they competed for the same roles.

“In the beginning, we were not the best of friends,” Antonio said, with a laugh. A year later, while on tour in Europe, they started dating. They dated for eight years before getting married in 2013. Because Antonio was born and raised in St. Louis, they frequently visited and ran workshops for students at COCA. When they started thinking about a permanent home, St. Louis was a natural fit. They wanted to mentor students and build the dance community here. Kirven describes Antonio as a “brilliant educator,” while he takes on more of the technical programming and curating work. Their passion for their art strengthens their bond.

“The rigor and art itself keeps us very interested,” Antonio said. But being so invested in the work can lead to artistic differences at times.

“It can definitely bleed into the home life,” Kirven said. “But at some point, we will compromise because the work has to get done.” It’s through these moments that they learn something new about one another, he said. “Understanding the value of our partnership has been front and center for us.”

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284 @abertrand on Twitter abertrand@post-dispatch.com