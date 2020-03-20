Apartment hunting

GH: Back to Dallas! A real estate agent is showing Billy and Marissa a spacious unit she calls “the dynasty home.” It’s 1,329 square feet, which is much smaller than I thought they would be looking for. It’s very cute; they like it a lot.

BO: This is a nice apartment. I’m Googling, and it looks like a two-bedroom apartment in the 23 building rents for more than $3,300 a month. That is just a bit more than I pay for my mortgage.

Marissa says she’s never lived with a boyfriend before, but she’s “so excited.” Billy adds that this is totally new and a serious step. The worst thing that could happen, he says, is if they “move in together and something were to go wrong.”

They barely even look at the apartment and walk straight to the balcony. Billy says he thinks it will be in their best interest to split the rent 50-50.

Marissa’s jaw drops, and she laughs. “I feel like that’s insulting,” she says.

GH: Billy explains that he doesn’t want his family to get the wrong idea and think that she’s just using him. He doesn’t want people to think he’s being taken advantage of, and he doesn’t want Marissa to be perceived as “a free-rider.”

“I think it would help me out if we were to split the rent,” he says.

BO: “OK,” Marissa says, oddly drawing out the word.

They move back inside, where Marissa tells him that she’s shocked by his request. Of course she will pay her share. She doesn’t need him or his money.