App-y trails

GH: Ending each episode with a charming Clydesdale-drawn carriage ride, during which Billy Sr. and Christi talk about yesteryear, is officially a tradition now.
Billy is wearing a Kraftig polo shirt.
“You know, they have all these dating apps now,” Billy says. “Things have changed so much since we were young.”
“Can you imagine having to get on a phone and find somebody?” Christi says. “You can’t even turn your phone on. You’d be single for a long time.”
BO: “I always heard that the best way to really get to know somebody is to get ‘em drunk,” Billy says. Spoken like the heir to a huge beer company.
Beth O'Malley
Beth O'Malley is the reader engagement editor.
Gabe Hartwig
Gabe Hartwig is the deputy features editor for the Post-Dispatch's Go! Magazine and STL Life section.
