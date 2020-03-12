You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
App-y trails
0 comments

App-y trails

GH: Ending each episode with a charming Clydesdale-drawn carriage ride, during which Billy Sr. and Christi talk about yesteryear, is officially a tradition now.

Billy is wearing a Kraftig polo shirt.

“You know, they have all these dating apps now,” Billy says. “Things have changed so much since we were young.”

“Can you imagine having to get on a phone and find somebody?” Christi says. “You can’t even turn your phone on. You’d be single for a long time.”

BO: “I always heard that the best way to really get to know somebody is to get ‘em drunk,” Billy says. Spoken like the heir to a huge beer company.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports