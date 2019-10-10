Gateway Arch Park Foundation
Arch Bark presented by Royal Canin is on Saturday, October 12! www.ArchPark.org/ArchBark
When 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday • Where North Gateway, Gateway Arch National Park • How much Free • More info archpark.org/archbark
Puppers are always welcome at the Gateway Arch National Park, but Arch Bark really rolls out the green carpet. Dogs and their humans can enjoy food vendors, live music, a photo booth, a caricature artist, dock diving, an agility course and K9 demonstrations. The event is hosted by the Gateway Arch Park Foundation and Royal Canin. By Valerie Schremp Hahn