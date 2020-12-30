 Skip to main content
Arch Resources -39%
As utilities turn away from coal as a fuel source, Arch has emphasized its mines that produce a grade of coal used in making steel. After a judge blocked a proposed joint venture with rival Peabody, it outlined a strategy for getting out of the thermal-coal market entirely. Arch even took the word "coal" out of its name, substituting the more flexible-sounding "resources." Investors, though, aren't keen on coal companies under any name.

