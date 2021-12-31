 Skip to main content
Arch Resources +107%
Arch Resources took "coal" out of its name in 2020, but it's still dependent on the black mineral. Much of Arch's revenue comes from coal used in steelmaking, where demand has been strong. Prices for that product, called coking coal, are up 84% in the past year. After losing money in 2020, Arch posted a $111 million profit in the first nine months of 2021.

