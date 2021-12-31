Arch Resources +107%

-
Media Views: Retirement of Shannon, Gould were big St. Louis sports media stories of 2021
-
Feds threaten to take back millions in grants used to build the dormant Loop Trolley
-
Parson says he believes prosecutor will bring charges in Post-Dispatch case
-
‘Barefoot in Florissant’: Feds detail 3-year-hunt for drug-dealing fugitive
-
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois sheriff’s deputy after two-state manhunt
Arch Resources took "coal" out of its name in 2020, but it's still dependent on the black mineral. Much of Arch's revenue comes from coal used in steelmaking, where demand has been strong. Prices for that product, called coking coal, are up 84% in the past year. After losing money in 2020, Arch posted a $111 million profit in the first nine months of 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today