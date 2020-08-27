 Skip to main content
Archaeological finds
Spanish Land Grant Park

Robin Machiran, an archeologist with the Archeological Research Center, digs in 2006 at Spanish Land Grant Park in Florissant. More than 10,000 items from an 18th-century church and rectory were uncovered.
Mastodon State Park

A replica of a mastodon skeleton is on display in the museum at the Mastodon State Historic Site in Imperial.

Student archaeologists in the 1950s unearthed a stone foundation that once supported a summer kitchen at the Laborers' House at Jefferson Barracks Park, built in 1851 to house builders of the nearby military ordnance. Concrete foundations dating to World War II-era buildings dot the park. Near a picnic site and ballfields at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park, shards of pottery found in the 1930s led to more excavations that told a story of a Hopewell Indian settlement from about 1,200 years ago. At Mastodon State Historic Site, archaeologists found a projectile point embedded in a mastodon’s rib bone, proving that humans and mastodons lived at the same time. Archaeologists tell the story of a sophisticated prehistoric civilization at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site. A dig at Spanish Land Grant Park in 2006 unearthed more than 10,000 items from an 18th-century church and rectory. Excavations at Fort Zumwalt Park revealed fragments of English china, seashells, and pieces of slate and pencils. When workers dug at Gateway Arch National Park to expand the underground museum a few years ago, they found fragments from an early St. Louis, including a cistern full of plates, cups, bottles and other items dating from before the great St. Louis fire of 1849. The trove is now part of a museum display.

📍 Jefferson Barracks Park, 345 North Road

📍 Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park, 13725 Marine Avenue

📍 Mastodon State Historic Site, 1050 Charles J. Becker Drive, Imperial

📍 Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey Street, Collinsville

📍 Spanish Land Grant Park, St. Ferdinand Park Drive, Florissant

📍 Fort Zumwalt Park, 1000 Jessup Drive, O’Fallon, Missouri

📍 Gateway Arch National Park, 11 North Fourth Street

Hidden gems

Find more must-see spots at six St. Louis-area parks. stltoday.com/hiddengems

