Archaeological finds

Three visitors walk through an area known as the bear pits Aug. 16, 2020, in Carondelet Park.
Photo by Colter Peterson, Post-Dispatch
Nash Boivin, 4, of Arnold and Lexi Klemme, 6, of Oakville feed the goats Aug. 18, 2020, at Suson Animal Farm in Suson Park.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Kathleen Niemczyk and Don Young of Maryland Heights visit the horse and cattle stables Aug. 18, 2020, at Suson Animal Farm at Suson Park.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Megan Beebe-Lavacki and her 2-year-old son, Link Lavacki, walk through Whitecliff Park on Aug. 16, 2020, in Crestwood.
Photo by Colter Peterson, Post-Dispatch
Remains of a beer garden at Sylvan Springs Park in St. Louis County
Post-Dispatch file
Mariasol Figueroa Johannes leads the pack of cyclists at the Penrose Park Velodrome on April 25, 2013.
Photo by Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Ginger Tamilio feeds the ducks Jan. 10, 2020, at the Tower Grove Park ruins.
Photo by Lexi Browning, Post-Dispatch
A log cabin built in the 1850s is dismantled for preservation on Jan. 28, 2013, in Town and Country. The cabin had been scheduled for demolition but was deconstructed and moved to Drace Park.
Post-Dispatch file
Outcroppings from a bluff, 250 feet above the Missouri River valley, dominate this view in Klondike Park in 2003.
Post-Dispatch file
Artist Mary Miss used concrete ruins of a 1929 swimming pool for her deck-like sculpture "Pool Complex: Orchard Valley."
Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn, Post-Dispatch
Griffin Walter, 7, helps keep remote-control cars on the track Aug. 17, 2020, at Greentree Park in Kirkwood.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Donkeys are stabled at a red barn at Suson Animal Farm in Suson Park.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Tony Gallo volunteers at an archaeological dig in July 2014 at Cahokia Mounds.
Photo by Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Quadricycles, canoes, kayaks, paddleboards and bicycles are available for rent at Creve Coeur Park.
Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn, Post-Dispatch
Sarge, a horse stabled at Longview Farm Park in Town and Country, waits to be fed by Daniel Feinstein on Aug. 17, 2020. Equine-Assisted Therapy uses the stables and grounds at the park for its program.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Erin Fete of Ballwin photographs her children Aug. 18, 2020, in the horse and cattle barn at Suson Farm in Suson Park. From left, posing with Kay-Kay the Belgian horse: Brinley, 6, Mary, 8, Brody, 3, and Addy, 8.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Rey and Angela Umali of Kimmswick get in a little fishing and reading Aug. 18, 2020, at Suson Park in South County. It was their first visit to the park.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Horses graze in January 2019 at Longview Farm Park in Town and Country.
Student archaeologists in the 1950s unearthed a stone foundation that once supported a summer kitchen at the Laborers' House at Jefferson Barracks Park, built in 1851 to house builders of the nearby military ordnance. Concrete foundations dating to World War II-era buildings dot the park. Near a picnic site and ballfields at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park, shards of pottery found in the 1930s led to more excavations that told a story of a Hopewell Indian settlement from about 1,200 years ago. At Mastodon State Historic Site, archaeologists found a projectile point embedded in a mastodon’s rib bone, proving that humans and mastodons lived at the same time. Archaeologists tell the story of a sophisticated prehistoric civilization at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site. A dig at Spanish Land Grant Park in 2006 unearthed more than 10,000 items from an 18th-century church and rectory. Excavations at Fort Zumwalt Park revealed fragments of English china, seashells, and pieces of slate and pencils. When workers dug at Gateway Arch National Park to expand the underground museum a few years ago, they found fragments from an early St. Louis, including a cistern full of plates, cups, bottles and other items dating from before the great St. Louis fire of 1849. The trove is now part of a museum display.
📍Jefferson Barracks Park, 345 North Road
📍Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park, 13725 Marine Avenue
📍Mastodon State Historic Site, 1050 Charles J. Becker Drive, Imperial
📍Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey Street, Collinsville
📍Spanish Land Grant Park, St. Ferdinand Park Drive, Florissant
📍Fort Zumwalt Park, 1000 Jessup Drive, O’Fallon, Missouri
📍Gateway Arch National Park, 11 North Fourth Street
