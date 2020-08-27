Architectural ruins

Three visitors walk through an area known as the bear pits Aug. 16, 2020, in Carondelet Park.
Photo by Colter Peterson, Post-Dispatch
Nash Boivin, 4, of Arnold and Lexi Klemme, 6, of Oakville feed the goats Aug. 18, 2020, at Suson Animal Farm in Suson Park.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Kathleen Niemczyk and Don Young of Maryland Heights visit the horse and cattle stables Aug. 18, 2020, at Suson Animal Farm at Suson Park.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Megan Beebe-Lavacki and her 2-year-old son, Link Lavacki, walk through Whitecliff Park on Aug. 16, 2020, in Crestwood.
Photo by Colter Peterson, Post-Dispatch
Mariasol Figueroa Johannes leads the pack of cyclists at the Penrose Park Velodrome on April 25, 2013.
Photo by Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
A log cabin built in the 1850s is dismantled for preservation on Jan. 28, 2013, in Town and Country. The cabin had been scheduled for demolition but was deconstructed and moved to Drace Park.
Post-Dispatch file
Outcroppings from a bluff, 250 feet above the Missouri River valley, dominate this view in Klondike Park in 2003.
Post-Dispatch file
Robin Machiran, an archeologist with the Archeological Research Center, digs in 2006 at Spanish Land Grant Park in Florissant. More than 10,000 items from an 18th-century church and rectory were uncovered.
Post-Dispatch file
A replica of a mastodon skeleton is on display in the museum at the Mastodon State Historic Site in Imperial.
Post-Dispatch file
Griffin Walter, 7, helps keep remote-control cars on the track Aug. 17, 2020, at Greentree Park in Kirkwood.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Donkeys are stabled at a red barn at Suson Animal Farm in Suson Park.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Tony Gallo volunteers at an archaeological dig in July 2014 at Cahokia Mounds.
Photo by Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Quadricycles, canoes, kayaks, paddleboards and bicycles are available for rent at Creve Coeur Park.
Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn, Post-Dispatch
Sarge, a horse stabled at Longview Farm Park in Town and Country, waits to be fed by Daniel Feinstein on Aug. 17, 2020. Equine-Assisted Therapy uses the stables and grounds at the park for its program.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Erin Fete of Ballwin photographs her children Aug. 18, 2020, in the horse and cattle barn at Suson Farm in Suson Park. From left, posing with Kay-Kay the Belgian horse: Brinley, 6, Mary, 8, Brody, 3, and Addy, 8.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Rey and Angela Umali of Kimmswick get in a little fishing and reading Aug. 18, 2020, at Suson Park in South County. It was their first visit to the park.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Horses graze in January 2019 at Longview Farm Park in Town and Country.
A rock beer garden where Judy Garland once crooned, or a stairwell where Eleanor Roosevelt once smiled for an orchestra? Ruins in a park add ambiance and mystery, as well as legit history. Ruins of the beer garden remain at Sylvan Springs Park in south St. Louis County, and a stone staircase where the WPA orchestra performed leads down to the Missouri River Shores in Fort Belle Fontaine Park near Spanish Lake. Tower Grove Park’s centerpiece includes the castle “ruins” around the central lake, made from stones and blocks from the burned Lindell Hotel. An old stone staircase and building foundations tell the story of Castlewood State Park’s resort past. An old springhouse tucked alongside a wooden trail at Laumeier Sculpture Park has been repurposed as a Mark Dion sculpture, "Grotto of the Sleeping Bear." A short walk away, artist Mary Miss used concrete ruins of a 1929 swimming pool for her deck-like sculpture "Pool Complex: Orchard Valley."
📍Sylvan Springs Park, 300 Halsey Street
📍Fort Belle Fontaine Park, 13002 Bellefontaine Road
📍Tower Grove Park, 4257 Northeast Drive
📍Castlewood State Park, 1401 Kiefer Creek Road, Ballwin
📍Laumeier Sculpture Park, 12580 Rott Road
