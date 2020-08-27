 Skip to main content
Architectural ruins
Jefferson Barracks Park, sylvan springs

Remains of a beer garden at Sylvan Springs Park in St. Louis County
Tower Grove Park

Ginger Tamilio feeds the ducks Jan. 10, 2020, at the Tower Grove Park ruins. 
Laumeier Sculpture Park

Artist Mary Miss used concrete ruins of a 1929 swimming pool for her deck-like sculpture "Pool Complex: Orchard Valley."

A rock beer garden where Judy Garland once crooned, or a stairwell where Eleanor Roosevelt once smiled for an orchestra? Ruins in a park add ambiance and mystery, as well as legit history. Ruins of the beer garden remain at Sylvan Springs Park in south St. Louis County, and a stone staircase where the WPA orchestra performed leads down to the Missouri River Shores in Fort Belle Fontaine Park near Spanish Lake. Tower Grove Park’s centerpiece includes the castle “ruins” around the central lake, made from stones and blocks from the burned Lindell Hotel. An old stone staircase and building foundations tell the story of Castlewood State Park’s resort past. An old springhouse tucked alongside a wooden trail at Laumeier Sculpture Park has been repurposed as a Mark Dion sculpture, "Grotto of the Sleeping Bear." A short walk away, artist Mary Miss used concrete ruins of a 1929 swimming pool for her deck-like sculpture "Pool Complex: Orchard Valley."

📍 Sylvan Springs Park, 300 Halsey Street

📍 Fort Belle Fontaine Park, 13002 Bellefontaine Road

📍 Tower Grove Park, 4257 Northeast Drive

📍 Castlewood State Park, 1401 Kiefer Creek Road, Ballwin

📍 Laumeier Sculpture Park, 12580 Rott Road

