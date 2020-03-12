The 19th century to early 20th century growth of St. Louis was driven by business leaders from Philadelphia, according to Michael Allen, senior lecturer in architecture at Washington University. Philly businessmen were looking for new markets and financed a lot of the early growth of St. Louis. The streetscapes were designed in a similar fashion — brick-paved streets, row houses that once dominated downtown and innovative building material. In the late 1800s, St. Louis’ buildings had a similar style to Chicago's, following the Romanesque Revival architecture flourishing there, he said. The advent of the modern office building continued to influence the development and growth in St. Louis.
Chris Naffziger, who writes about history and architecture for St. Louis Magazine, agrees that St. Louis is much more oriented toward the East in this regard. He sees St. Louis, with its red brick, square and rectangular structures, stone and terracotta accents, as sharing much more in common with mid-Atlantic and East coast cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
Other Midwestern cities are newer and more “wooden” in style, he said. “St. Louis feels more like the East Coast than the rest of the Midwest, with the exception of Chicago,” he said.
Verdict: North (Eastern)