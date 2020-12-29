Are Cardinals missing the boat on some player trades?

Q: There has been much talk about the Cardinals missing the boat on some players they have dealt, but, honestly, we demand a playoff team every year, so you don't have much luxury to see what you have in the minors. I believe most contending teams face the same situation. And I don't think we have lost those trades yet. Your thoughts?
A: This was sort or a double-negative season in which Luke Voit and Randy Arozarena both ran wild, and the Cardinals looked terrible in letting both go. But you're right, to a degree. Giovanny Gallegos is here from the Voit trade, and he might be a closer. And Matthew Liberatore is here from the Arozarena trade, and he might be a top starter in a year or so.