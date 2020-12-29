 Skip to main content
Are Cardinals missing the boat on some player trades?
Are Cardinals missing the boat on some player trades?

The Cardinals traded Luke Voit to the Yankees for reliever Chasen Shreve (above) last July. Voit is a power-hitting fixture in the Yankees lineup. Shreve pitches for Triple-A Memphis. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Q: There has been much talk about the Cardinals missing the boat on some players they have dealt, but, honestly, we demand a playoff team every year, so you don't have much luxury to see what you have in the minors. I believe most contending teams face the same situation. And I don't think we have lost those trades yet. Your thoughts?

A: This was sort or a double-negative season in which Luke Voit and Randy Arozarena both ran wild, and the Cardinals looked terrible in letting both go. But you're right, to a degree. Giovanny Gallegos is here from the Voit trade, and he might be a closer. And Matthew Liberatore is here from the Arozarena trade, and he might be a top starter in a year or so.

