QUESTION: If Goldschmidt and Carpenter can no longer catch up to a major league fastball due to advancing age, and Ozuna isn’t resigned, is this team heading for a train wreck over the next few years?
COMMISH: That certainly would be a trifecta ticket that you couldn't cash. The future for Carpenter is the murkiest because he is the oldest. Goldschmidt surely is better than this. But they need Ozuna, who is only 28 and just reaching his prime perhaps while the others have passed it. They're winning now but they could use that force in the middle of the lineup.