ARE TRANSFERS OVERHYPED?

QUESTION: I think it indicates a poor state of the program when there is so much hype surrounding transfers into the basketball and football programs. I mean how many transfers actually turn into difference makers? Kassius Robinson is the only one I can think of.

MATTER: Mizzou basketball over the years has a rich history of notable Division I transfers who lived up to or exceeded the hype: Robertson, Jordan Barnett, DeMarre Carroll, Jordan Clarkson, Jabari Brown, Zaire Taylor, Julian Winfield, Albert White, Byron Irvin, Ricky Frazier. Then you have to mention Paul O'Liney when you add juco transfers to the mix. Those are some really good players, some all-confernece players. Carroll and Clarkson are the best NBA players from Mizzou since Anthony Peeler. (Though a Nuggets rookie might surpass them all eventually.)

You don't see as many Division I transfers in football. Mizzou's had a few in recent years. Who made the biggest impact? Jordan Elliott, a transfer from Texas, became a first-team All-SEC player and third-round draft pick. Huge impact player. Obviously, Kelly Bryant didn't work out at Mizzou, but his struggles were more about injuries.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.