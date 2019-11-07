Security Check Required
When Sunday through Aug. 23 • Where Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with museum admission • More info magichouse.org
Travel to the second-largest country in South America by visiting “Argentina’s Niños,” the third cultural exhibit to open at the the Magic House’s World Traveler Gallery. Families can explore an Argentine school, shop at a typical market, “climb” the Andes mountains and explore a replica neighborhood. Artist Claudio Baldrich and musician Manuel Wirtz will travel from Argentina to help celebrate the opening weekend. The exhibit is designed for kids ages 3 to 12 and was created with the help of the Argentine Society of St. Louis. By Valerie Schremp Hahn