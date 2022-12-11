Arnot, Dr. John P. In loving memory of Dr. John P. Arnot. He passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in St. Louis, MO.

John was born in Clovis, NM, on Feb. 3, 1932. Son of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Powell) Arnot; beloved husband of the late Trudy Arnot for 61 years; beloved father of John (Holli), Jim (Barb), Paul (Sharon), and Bill; doting grandfather of Andrew (Taylor), Ian, Jane, and John; brother of Jean O'Neil of Las Cruses, NM and Jane McFarland of San Antonio, TX. John was a kind and thoughtful child of God and will be greatly missed.

He received his undergraduate degree from Rice University and earned his medical degree from Yale School of Medicine where Trudy and John met and married. After Medical School he joined the U.S. Army and then began his private practice in St. Louis where he practiced orthopedic surgery for more than 40 years.

John also enjoyed sailing, snow skiing, woodworking, and golf. He enjoyed the theatre, music, as well as St. Louis arts and sports. Services: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Bonhomme Presbyterian Church. A private burial for John will be held at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, Creve Coeur, MO. A memorial service for both John and Trudy is planned for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. with reception to follow at Bonhomme Presbyterian Church, Chesterfield, MO.