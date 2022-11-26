AROUND THE LEAGUE

TORONTO – His early season case for Most Valuable Player consideration is underscored by his NBAbest 34.0-point scoring average. And his league-leading four 40-point games.

The evolution of Luka Doncic's game of which he is most proud, however, is illustrated by more modest-sounding data, such as 3.3, 1.4, 1.8 and 1.0.

How many MVP voters and for that matter Mavericks fans know that Doncic's 3.3 deflections per game ranks ninth in the NBA? Or that his 1.4 loose balls recovered average leads the league?

Or that his 1.8 steals average ranks fourth? Or that his defensive win-shares estimate of 1.0 ties him for fourth-best in the league with, among others, fellow MVP favorite Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Doncic in his fifth season quietly has transformed into a well-above-average defensive player. Dare we even pronounce him a good defender?

"People are not going to admit it, but I think this year I've really taken a big step," he said. "I don't need people to believe; I believe in myself. I think I've been playing defense way better than the first four years and I think I've taken a huge step forward."

BRIEFLY

JAMES RETURNS: LeBron James returned to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup against the San Antonio Spurs Friday after missing fi ve games due to a strained left adductor. The announcement came 20 minutes after Lakers coach Darvin Ham said the team was unsure of James' availability. The Lakers were 3-2 during James' absence, including a three-game winning streak.

— Wire reports