Nurse's goal fires up crowd

SUNRISE, Fla. — The cheers at FLA Live Arena were the loudest when Sarah Nurse of Canada's women's team scored during the NHL All-Star skills competition Friday night.

Nurse used a breakaway move made popular by Swedish player Peter Forsberg to fool New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in a goaltender shooting event, electrifying the crowd.

"One of my friends back home told me to try it," Nurse said, "so I gave it a shot."

Nurse was joined by fellow Canadian team members Emily Clark and Rebecca Johnston and American players Hilary Knight and Alex Carpenter as female hockey players returned to the ice to participate in several events during skills night. "The best part of being a part of All-Star weekend is the kind of visibility it gives our sport," Clark said. "We're having a lot of fun, but we're super glad we're able to represent women's hockey and to be on the same ice as some of the best men in the world."

Nurse, who is an Olympic gold medalist, wore custom skates highlighting Black History month and the Black Girl Hockey Club, a nonprofit focused on getting more Black girls and women into the sport.

BRIEFLY

STROME: The Washington Capitals signed forward Dylan Strome to a five-year extension worth $25 million, the team announced Friday. Strome will count $5 million against the salary cap through the 2027-28 season. He was set to be a restricted free agent this summer.

— Associated Press