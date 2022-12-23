AROUND THE LEAGUE

ANAHEIM, Calif. — After playing an NHL-high 21 road games already this season, the Ducks played the fi rst of 10 consecutive home games at the Honda Center on Wednesday.

Anaheim's homestand will last until Jan. 13, and the 10 straight games to be played over that span is tied for the third-longest home streak in NHL history.

Only the California Golden Seals (1975-76) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (2010-11) have played more consecutive games at home. Both had 12-game streaks.

Anaheim's homestand did not get off to a good start. The Ducks lost 4-1 to the Minnesota Wild, who have won 13 straight games over Anaheim.

While Anaheim is happy to be home, the team is struggling to fi nd consistency in the net.

Ducks goalies John Gibson and Anthony Stolarz are still sidelined by lower-body injuries, and Lukas Dostal looked less than sharp during his 38-stop performance on Wednesday. It was Dostal's second start in two days and his fi fth in six games.

Anaheim played Dostal instead of using backup Olle Eriksson Ek, who could have made his NHL debut against his brother, Joel Eriksson Ek.

