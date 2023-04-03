BRIEFLY OILERS: Leon Draisaitl combined with Connor McDavid to be the first teammates to hit 50 goals in the same season since Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr did it for Pittsburgh in 1995-1996. McDavid had 62 goals following Saturday's victory over Anaheim, while Draisaitl sits at 50 after a hat trick.

BRUINS: After Sunday's victory in St. Louis, Boston needs three more wins in its five remaining games to break the NHL record of 62 wins in a season set by Tampa Bay in 2018-2019 and Detroit in 1995-1996.

PENGUINS: Kris Letang is the 381st player in NHL history — and 40th active — to play in 1,000 career games. Letang, a third round pick in 2005, made his NHL debut against the Flyers on Oct. 5, 2006.

ISLANDERS: Defenseman Alexander Romanov sat out for only the second time this season on Sunday.

BLUE JACKETS: Kirill Marchenko's winner Sunday was his 21st goal of the season and set a franchise rookie record. He's tied with Dallas' Wyatt Johnston and Seattle's Matty Beniers for the NHL lead among rookies.

CAPITALS: Alex Ovechkin got a 10-minute misconduct for a series of stick infractions Sunday, that set off a couple of fights late.

RANGERS: Defenseman Ryan Lindgren was out Sunday for the 17th time in 18 games with a left shoulder injury.

WILD: Forward Mason Shaw suffered a non-contact lower-body injury less than five minutes into Saturday's game and didn't return.