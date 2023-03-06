Bonino happy to be with Penguins

SUNRISE, Fla. — Not much has changed with Nick Bonino since he last wore the black and gold. But he did acknowledge a few key differences.

He and his wife have three kids now. He is still a steady, heady two-way player but has had to tweak his game a bit as he nears his 35 birthday. Oh, and Bonino wryly offered up one more on Saturday when asked what all has changed since 2017.

"Well, I'm fully bald now," he quipped.

The Penguins on Friday brought back the veteran center who helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017.

Bonino arrived in Florida late Friday night and spent time Saturday reconnecting with old teammates such as Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

"We know this guy. Amazing person," Malkin said. "He's a good teammate, PK guy, faceoff. He can do everything. I hope he brings two more Cups for us."

Bonino was a valuable two-way contributor and fan favorite during those Cup runs, centering the "HBK line" between Carl Hagelin and Phil Kessel in 2016. He tallied eight goals and 25 points in those two postseasons.

Bonino said his game hasn't changed all that much since.

"I just play as complete of a game as I can," he said. "I think I'm skating a lot more this year. I know that was something [David] Quinn and I talked about a lot in San Jose, just moving my feet more and skating to gaps. ... My strengths are usually thinking the game. And when I skate more, that makes it better."

— Associated Press