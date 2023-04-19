Stars uncertain about Pavelski

DALLAS—Stars veteran center Joe Pavelski was not at the arena for a team meeting Tuesday, and his status for Game 2 and beyond against the Minnesota Wild was uncertain after a massive hit that took him out of the series-opening loss midway through the second period.

"Trainers and some of the players had contact with him, and he seems OK, but we left him at home," coach Pete DeBoer said.

When asked if the 38-year-old Pavelski was in concussion protocol, DeBoer responded," I don't have any thing like that yet."

Pavelski hit his head on the ice after the crushing blow from Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba to the side of the Wild net Monday night. Officials initially announced a five-minute major penalty before that was changed to a two-minute minor for roughing after a video review. The Stars center remained on the ice for some time, during which team mate Max Domi sought out and fought Dumba.

BRIEFLY

JETS: Winnipeg forward Morgan Barron took a skate to his face, requiring more than 75 stitches, but he returned to the ice less than a period later.

Barron was injured in the first period during a big scramble in front of the Vegas Golden Knights' net in Game 1 of the first round series. As players collapsed around the front of the net in pursuit of a loose puck, Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit's skate cut Barron.

Barron immediately went to the Jets' locker room, but returned in the second period wearing a full cage on his head.

— Associated Press