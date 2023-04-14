Toews will not return to 'Hawks

CHICAGO — Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not return to the team next year, ending a wildly successful run that included three Stanley Cup championships in 15 seasons.

General manager Kyle Davidson said Thursday that the team will not re-sign its longtime center, who turns 35 on April 29.

"I think words fail to adequately summarize everything that Jonathan's done for the organization, the amazing memories that he provided," Davidson said. "He'll be a Blackhawk forever."

Chicago hosted Philadelphia in its season finale on Thursday night. Toews won his first championship when the Blackhawks beat the Flyers in the 2010 Stanley Cup Final.

Long known for his two-way play and leadership, Toews has 14 goals and 16 assists in 52 games this year. He has 371 goals and 511 assists in 1,066 regular-season games — all with Chicago.

Once nicknamed "Captain Serious" — a reputation that faded away as he showed more of his personality over the years — Toews could decide to retire after missing a chunk of this season with what he described as symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome. He also missed the 2020-21 season because of those same health issues.

BRIEFLY

AVALANCHE:The Colorado Avalanche will have to try to defend their Stanley Cup championship without captain Gabriel Landeskog. The team said Landeskog will not take part in the playoffs because of a knee injury that caused him to miss the entire regular season.

— Associated Press