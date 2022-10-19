 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AROUND THE LEAGUE

Jazz sign GM to multiyear deal

  • 0

SALT LAKE CITY - The Utah Jazz have signed general manager Justin Zanik to a multiyear deal as he continues the franchise's roster makeover.

Zanik just finished a busy o_ season after dealing All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell to other teams and breaking up the nucleus of a roster that had been to the playoffs in each of the past six seasons.

The franchise also parted ways with veteran coach Quin Snyder, bringing in former Spurs and Celtics assistant Will Hardy. Zanik is entering his fourth season as the general manager.

"Justin's basketball acumen, ability to create meaningful relationships throughout the league, and management of our front office are invaluable assets," Jazz executive Danny Ainge said. "We're thrilled that he'll continue to lead the team."

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Jersey lawmakers rewrite gun carry law after ruling

New Jersey lawmakers rewrite gun carry law after ruling

New Jersey lawmakers have unveiled new legislation to rewrite the state’s firearm carry laws after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June expanding gun rights. Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate President Nicholas Scutari said Thursday that the new measure will bar permit holders from carrying in schools, polling places, bars, restaurants, theaters, sports arenas, airports, casinos and child care facilities. It also sets up a new requirement that permit holders carry insurance to protect against accidental discharge. Gun rights advocates said in a statement they want to overturn the bill in court if it becomes law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News