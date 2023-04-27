Pirates finalize Reynolds' deal PITTSBURGH — Less than five months after asking

the Pittsburgh Pirates to trade him, Bryan Reynolds agreed to the largest contract in franchise history.

"He's the one who kept all of us motivated to keep coming back and trying to figure this out," general manager Ben Cheringt on said Wednesday after the $106.75 million eight-year deal with the outfielder was announced.

Reynolds is hitting .292 with fi ve home runs and 18 RBIs in 23 games. He was a starter in the 2021 All-Star Game, then hit a career-best 27 homers last season.