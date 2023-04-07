Mariners' Ray lands on IL

SEATTLE — Robbie Ray was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday by the Seattle Mariners because of a left flexor strain.

After going through the entire 2022 season with none of Seattle's starting pitchers missing a turn due to injury, it took two games for the Mariners' rotation to be impacted.

Ray had a rocky first start on Friday night in a 9-4 loss to Cleveland. He failed to make it through the fourth inning, issued five walks and struggled badly with his control.

Ray, 31, has been incredibly durable for most of his career. Aside from the pandemic shortened 2020 season, Ray has made at least 28 starts five times since 2016, including the 2021 season with Toronto when he won the AL Cy Young Award.

Cronenworth gets new deal

SAN DIEGO — Two-time All-Star infielder Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres agreed Saturday to an $80 million, seven-year contract covering 2024-30.

Cronenworth and the Padres reached a one-year deal in January for $4,225,000, and he would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

He gets a $2 million signing bonus, $7 million next year, $11 million in 2025 and $12 million in each of the following four seasons. Cronenworth receives a limited no-trade provision allowing him to list eight teams he cannot be dealt to without his consent.

Cronenworth was primarily at second base the past three seasons but was moved to first this year after the Padres signed All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a $280 million, 11-year deal and shifted Ha-Seong Kim from shortstop to second.