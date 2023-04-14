It's win and in for play-in foursome

MIAMI — It was October 19, the night the season started for most NBA teams. Chicago went to Miami, Oklahoma City went to Minnesota.

Nearly six months later, here they are again: Chicago at Miami, Oklahoma City at Minnesota.

This time, the season is about to end for two teams as the play-in tournament wraps up Friday night with a pair of elimination games.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

NO. 10 CHICAGO AT NO. 7 MIAMI:Miami is trying to avoid becoming the first team to go 0-2 at home in a play-in tournament. … Chicago, which won the season series 3-0, had the NBA's best scoring defense after the All-Star break, and Miami had the NBA's lowest scoring offense all season. … The matchup pits Heat guard Kyle Lowry against Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan, longtime backcourt teammates in Toronto. X-factor: Chicago held Miami to 34% shooting on 3-pointers in the regular-season meetings. The Heat are 1924 this season when shooting no better than that from beyond the arc.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

NO. 10 OKLAHOMA CITY AT NO. 8 MINNESOTA:Minnesota had the upper hand in winning the season series 3-1, holding leads of 14 points in one game, 16 in another and 22 in a third. … Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had games of 35, 33 and 32 points against the Wolves, while Anthony Edwards had a 30-point game against OKC. … The Wolves were 2-0 with Karl-Anthony Towns in the lineup against the Thunder. X-factor: Minnesota center Rudy Gobert returns after his one-game suspension for the altercation with teammate Kyle Anderson. How Gobert responds might be critical.

— Associated Press