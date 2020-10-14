AROZARENA REASONING

QUESTION: Why do you and some others seem to think the Cardinals valued Tyler O'Neill over Randy Arozarena, when the truth is the trade showed they valued pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore over Arozarena.
BENFED: I agree that that the Arozarena deal can't truly be graded until we find out what Liberatore is or isn't, but let's not overlook why the Cardinals were willing to trade Arozarena.
If the Cardinals would have liked Arozarena's upside more than O'Neill's, Arozarena, not O'Neill, would have been starting in left field this season. And he would have received more at-bats as a result of his strong but very limited play in 2019. Liberatore could turn out to be great. But the Cardinals entered 2020 with big outfield holes and big bets on the players they hoped to see fill them. Arozarena was not one of those players. O'Neill was.
We're still talking about a relatively small sample size here with Arozarena, but he sure seems to be a better big league hitter than O'Neill.
