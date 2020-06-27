Arrests in Florissant at Saturday night protest

FLORISSANT — A protest outside the Florissant Police station Saturday night resulted in ''numerous" arrests, police said.

Police pushed forward, spraying mace and using shields to shove protesters back. Several protesters fell to the ground and were taken into custody. Protesters later said about a dozen had been arrested.

Police moved protesters back to Lindbergh Boulevard, where they continued shouting at police.

Florissant police posted on the department's Facebook page: "In reference to the ongoing protest tonight at the Florissant Police Department this has not been peaceful. Officers have been assaulted with frozen bottles, glass bottles as well as rocks. All after 4 dispersal orders were made. Numerous arrest(s) have been made."

Saturday's protest was the latest of a series of events there since a video became public June 2 showing a Florissant detective driving an unmarked SUV into a Black suspect. That detective, Joshua L. Smith, 31, has been charged with first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Protesters blocked traffic on Lindbergh Boulevard Saturday to call attention to their demand that two officers who were with Smith in the SUV be fired. Police have said the officers will not be fired, after a special prosecutor investigating the incident declined to charge them.

