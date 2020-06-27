Arrests in Florissant at Saturday night protest

FLORISSANT — A protest outside the Florissant Police station Saturday night resulted in ''numerous" arrests, police said.
Police pushed protesters off lawn. Protesters were lined up chanting. “This is an unlawful assembly” police said on speakers. Then police pushed forward in a line, shoving people back. Two or three people fell under the police line & were taken into the station #Florissantprotest pic.twitter.com/ouFhAhUodX— نسيم بنشءبان Nassim Benchaabane (@NassimBnchabane) June 28, 2020
Police pushed forward, spraying mace and using shields to shove protesters back. Several protesters fell to the ground and were taken into custody. Protesters later said about a dozen had been arrested.
Police moved protesters back to Lindbergh Boulevard, where they continued shouting at police.
Florissant police posted on the department's Facebook page: "In reference to the ongoing protest tonight at the Florissant Police Department this has not been peaceful. Officers have been assaulted with frozen bottles, glass bottles as well as rocks. All after 4 dispersal orders were made. Numerous arrest(s) have been made."
Saturday's protest was the latest of a series of events there since a video became public June 2 showing a Florissant detective driving an unmarked SUV into a Black suspect. That detective, Joshua L. Smith, 31, has been charged with first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Protesters blocked traffic on Lindbergh Boulevard Saturday to call attention to their demand that two officers who were with Smith in the SUV be fired. Police have said the officers will not be fired, after a special prosecutor investigating the incident declined to charge them.
At #Florissant Police, a site of regular protests since video showed an officer hitting a man June 2 with an unmarked SUV, then hitting & kicking the man. The detective was fired & charged; protesters want 2 officers “cleared of wrongdoing” to be fired https://t.co/PSLLbtLwA0 pic.twitter.com/mbzwh6fS2v— نسيم بنشءبان Nassim Benchaabane (@NassimBnchabane) June 28, 2020
