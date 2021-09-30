'Art Along the Rivers: A Bicentennial Celebration’

When Oct. 3-Jan. 9; hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday (closed Monday) • Where St. Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park • H ow much $6-$12; free for members, children under 5 and for all on Fridays; bicentennial half-price discount for adults Oct. 12-14, Nov. 9-11 and Dec. 14-16 • More info 314-721-0072; slam.org

Two hundred years of Missouri statehood is celebrated with an exhibition that goes far beyond white settlers. A 1,000-year-old Mississippian sculpture joins Osage textiles and artworks by other cultures, much of it borrowed from other collections. Arranged by theme, the exhibition seeks to consider the area’s creative heritage grounded in its land and waterways. By Jane Henderson